Ghana sells $3 billion in eurobonds, oversubscribed five times

Christian Akorlie Reuters
Ghana has raised $3 billion in a eurobond auction that was oversubscribed five times, the government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Tuesday's auction sold $1.25 billion in 7-year bonds with a coupon of 6.375%, $1 billion in 15-year bonds with a coupon of 7.875% and $750 million in 41-year bonds with a coupon of 8.875%.

The 41-year eurobond is the longest-dated bond for an African country, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said in a statement.

