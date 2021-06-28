World Markets

Ghana sees sluggish sales of 2021/2022 cocoa export contracts

Contributor
Ange Aboa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANGE ABOA

Ghana is struggling to hit its cocoa export sales targets for the 2021/2022 season, with sales at the end of last week totalling around 350,000 tonnes-worth of export contracts, two sources at the cocoa regulator said on Monday.

ACCRA, June 28 (Reuters) - Ghana is struggling to hit its cocoa export sales targets for the 2021/2022 season, with sales at the end of last week totalling around 350,000 tonnes-worth of export contracts, two sources at the cocoa regulator said on Monday.

"The goal for us is to be able to sell at least 600,000 tonnes and I think that's possible with a good differential, so we're not worried," a source at the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) told Reuters.

Ghana and neighbour Ivory Coast, the world's two top cocoa producers accounting for more than 60% of global output are battling to make chocolate makers pay the right premium for their beans as they forward sell contracts before the start of the season in October.

The sales will enable them set a farmgate price for farmers.

Both introduced a $400-per-tonne farmers premium on beans, known as the Living Income Differential (LID) last season to help curb farmer poverty. Additionally, exporters are expected to pay a country premium or differential of up to 300 pounds sterling for the quality of Ghanaian beans.

But they have been locked in protracted talks with buyers who are asking for discounts on the country premium due to sluggish chocolate sales because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a bumper crop.

Last week's sales of Ghanaian cocoa contracts included negative differentials between of 100 and 130 pounds sterling per tonne, another source at COCOBOD said.

Among last week's sales was a contract with agri-business giant Olam OLAM.SI for 50,000 tonnes of cocoa, the COCOBOD source said, bringing the Singapore-based company's total export contract purchases in Ghana to 100,000 tonnes for the season.

Olam could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa Writing by Cooper Inveen Editing by Bate Felix and David Evans)

((bate.felix@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 55 70 Twitter: @BateFelix;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

    IMF's Georgieva: Poorer Nations Hit by Climate, Pandemic

    IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says poorer nations are struggling with pandemic-fueled debt and desperately need help. She speaks to Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin following an IMF panel. (Source: Bloomberg)

    Jun 17, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular