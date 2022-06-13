Commodities

Ghana seeks strategic partner to upgrade VALCO aluminium smelter

Contributor
Bate Felix Reuters
Published

Ghana is on a roadshow to find a strategic partner to "revamp" state-owned Volta Aluminum Company's (VALCO) aluminium smelter, Ghana Lands and Natural Resources minister Samuel Jinapor said on Monday at the Africa CEO Forum conference in Abidjan.

By Bate Felix

ABIDJAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Ghana is on a roadshow to find a strategic partner to "revamp" state-owned Volta Aluminum Company's (VALCO) aluminium smelter, Ghana Lands and Natural Resources minister Samuel Jinapor said on Monday at the Africa CEO Forum conference in Abidjan.

Jinapor said Ghana, which has ample reserves of aluminium ore bauxite, aims to create an integrated aluminium industry in the country.

"Today we are insisting ... that exploration, prospecting, mining, refining, smelting, the downstream industry, all of it must be in Ghana," Jinapor said.

Ghana's push to expand domestic processing capabilities echoes a move by Africa's top bauxite producer, Guinea, which is requiring miners to build alumina refineries in the country.

Jinapor did not specify how much the government is looking to get from a strategic partner to fund the smelter upgrade.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Nellie Peyton and Helen Reid; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Evans)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular