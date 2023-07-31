News & Insights

Ghana says it has launched debt swap for pension funds

July 31, 2023 — 02:25 pm EDT

Written by Christian Akorlie and Maxwell Akalaare Adombila for Reuters ->

ACCRA, July 31 (Reuters) - Ghana's government on Monday invited pension funds holding around 31 billion Ghanaian cedis ($2.8 billion) of domestic bonds to swap their holdings for new bonds.

Ghana is restructuring its debt as a condition for receiving an International Monetary Fund support programme.

Earlier on Monday the finance minister said the government had roughly halved this year's economic growth forecast and saw higher inflation and a primary deficit whereas it was hoping for a surplus previously.

