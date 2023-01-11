Ghana says debt exchange talks with local pension funds continuing

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ghana's finance ministry said on Wednesday that negotiations on the specific terms of a domestic debt exchange agreement with local pension funds were continuing and that they will be made public once an agreement on the details reached.

"Were the participation to the domestic debt exchange too low, the perennity of the Government's efforts to resolve the current crisis and the expected international financial support would be jeopardized," the finance ministry of the west African nation, which is in the midst of economic turmoil and debt restructuring, said in a Q&A document.

It added this would put "further strains on the Government's capacity to honour its commitments and repay its debt."

(Reporting by Rachel Savage; editing by Marc Jones)

