Ghana requests debt restructuring under G20 common framework -source

ACCRA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ghana has asked official creditors for a debt restructuring under the G20 common framework platform on Tuesday, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The crisis-hit West African nation has earmarked its bilateral debt for a rework under the programme that aims to include non-Paris club members such as China in debt relief talks.

Ghana's bilateral debt includes $1.9 billion owed to Paris Club creditor nations and $1.7 billion to China.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie in Accra, writing by Karin Strohecker, editing by Chris Reese)

