Ghana reopens debt exchange for 12.9 bln cedis of local bonds - fin ministry

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

September 14, 2023 — 03:42 am EDT

Written by Christian Akorlie and Maxwell Akalaare Adombila for Reuters ->

ACCRA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ghana is reopening a debt exchange that was originally settled in February for another 12.9 billion cedis ($1.1 billion) of local bonds, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The terms of the new invitation are identical to those of the February 2023 exchange, which closed with an 85% participation rate, the ministry said in statement.

The exchanges are part of efforts by Ghana to restructure both domestic and external debt - a condition set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion bailout secured in May.

