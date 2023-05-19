News & Insights

Ghana receives first $600 mln tranche of $3 bln IMF loan -Ghana's finance minister

May 19, 2023 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, May 19 (Reuters) - Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Friday that the first $600 million tranche of a $3 billion, three-year extended credit facility has been received.

The funds will be used for budget support and help bring down inflation, Ofori-Atta said on Twitter.

The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Wednesday approved the $3 billion, three-year rescue loan, paving a potential path out of Ghana's worst economic crisis in a generation.

