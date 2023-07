Ghana raises key interest rate after inflation rises

Adds context throughout

ACCRA, July 24 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank has raised its main interest rate GHCBIR=ECI by 50 basis points to 30.0%, it said on Monday, after inflation rose for two consecutive months.

The cocoa-, gold- and oil-producing West African nation is grappling with its worst economic crisis in a generation.

Ghana's consumer inflation edged up in June and May, after slowing for four months in a row from a more than two-decade high of 54.1% year on year in December.

(Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.