Ghana raises key interest rate after inflation rises

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

July 24, 2023 — 08:25 am EDT

ACCRA, July 24 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank has raised its main interest rate GHCBIR=ECI by 50 basis points to 30.0%, it said on Monday, after inflation rose for two consecutive months.

The cocoa-, gold- and oil-producing West African nation is grappling with its worst economic crisis in a generation.

Ghana's consumer inflation edged up in June and May, after slowing for four months in a row from a more than two-decade high of 54.1% year on year in December.

