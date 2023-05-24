Ghana President: Government plans 'disciplined approach' with IMF loan

DOHA, May 24 (Reuters) - Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo said on Wednesday his government was planning a "very disciplined approach" in implementing the International Monetary Fund's loan programme.

The IMF's executive board last week approved a $3 billion loan over three years for the African country, with an immediate disbursement of about $600 million.

Akufo-Addo told Qatar's economic forum organised by Bloomberg that Ghana was committed to "rationalisation of expenditure" and the IMF's programme would allow his government to tap international debt markets.

When asked about the possibility of bartering gold for oil, he said "that's happening already, that's very much on the table, and it's helping".

(Reporting by Andrew Mills, Rachna Uppal, Nayera Abdallah, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((aziz.elyaakoubi@thomsonreuters.com; +966508650537; Reuters Messaging: aziz.elyaakoubi.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.