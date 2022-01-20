Ghana police report "huge" explosion near mines in west

By Eliasu Mohammed

ACCRA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ghana police on Thursday reported a "huge" explosion in the west when a truck carrying explosives from the Tarkwa to Chirano gold mines collided with a motorcycle.

It was not clear how many people had died, but unverified videos posted on local media showed a large blast area in which at least dozens of buildings had been felled and reduced to piles of wood, brick and twisted metal.

"The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway," the police said in a statement.

The explosion occurred between the towns of Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region. Nearby towns have been asked to open up public spaces including classrooms and churches to survivors.

The Tarkwa mine is run by Johannesburg-based Gold Fields and the Chirano mine is run by Toronto-based Kinross K.TO.

Both companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting By Eliasu Mohammed, Christian Akorlie, Cooper Inveen and Helen Reid; Writing by Edward McAllister Editing by Bate Felix)

