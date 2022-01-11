Ghana plans to issue $4.05 billion in bonds in first quarter

ACCRA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ghana plans to issue 24.5 billion cedi ($4.05 billion) of bonds in the first quarter of 2022, according to the government's issuance calendar seen on Tuesday.

It said 20.71 billion cedi would be used to roll over maturing bonds, while 3.76 billion cedi would be fresh issuance to meet the government's financing requirements.

Ghana's economy grew 6.6% in the third quarter of 2021, marking the fastest growth in gross domestic product since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

($1 = 6.05 cedi)

