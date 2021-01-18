World Markets

Ghana plans to issue $3.9 bln in bonds in first quarter

Ghana plans to issue 22.3 billion cedi ($3.9 billion) worth of bonds in the first quarter according to the finance ministry's issuance calendar seen on Monday.

ACCRA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Ghana plans to issue 22.3 billion cedi ($3.9 billion) worth of bonds in the first quarter according to the finance ministry's issuance calendar seen on Monday.

It said 19.7 billion cedi would be used to roll over maturing bonds, while 2.6 billion is fresh issuance to meet the government's financing requirements.

Ghana's economy has been hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak which has curbed economic growth and widened its deficit. The gold- and cocoa-producing country is expected to tap international capital markets this year.

The calendar showed that the government plans to issue 91-day and 182-day treasury bills weekly, while 364-day treasury bills will be issued every two weeks.

It added that two- and seven-year debt will be issued through the book-building method.

