Ghana planning to exchange local dollar bills, cocoa bills 'at later stage'

ACCRA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Ghana is planning to exchange local dollar bills, cocoa bills, and domestic non-marketable debt at a "later stage", the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, after announcing a domestic bond exchange.

Cocoa bills and domestic non-marketable debt would be exchanged "under comparable terms" to the domestic bond restructuring announced on Monday, the finance ministry said in a Q&A statement, but did not provide any further details.

Ghana is aiming to cut its debt-to-GDP ratio from 100% to 55% by 2028, as it struggles with interest payments that have soared to between 70% and 100% of revenues, while its cedi currency has tumbled and inflation rocketed.

The west African producer of gold, cocoa and oil is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a support package to help relieve its debt distress, as it faces its worst economic crisis in a generation.

"For those not participating in the domestic debt exchange, they will continue to hold the nontendered eligible bonds – the existing bonds," the finance ministry statement said.

"However, the Government reserves the right to ensure that "old" bonds do not benefit from their non-participation in the domestic debt exchange."

Ghana's government is also planning to restructure its foreign debt, including $13 billion of Eurobonds that have traded at deeply distressed levels of below 50 cents on the dollar for months, but has not yet set out proposals.

