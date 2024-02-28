Ghana parliament passes stringent anti-LGBTQ law

Adds context

ACCRA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ghana's parliament passed legislation on Wednesday that intensifies a crackdown on the rights of LGBTQ people and those promoting lesbian, gay or other non-conventional sexual or gender identities in the West African country.

Gay sex was already punishable by up to three years in prison. The bill now also imposes a prison sentence of up to five years for the "wilful promotion, sponsorship, or support of LGBTQ+ activities".

The bill, one of the harshest of its kind in Africa, still needs presidential assent to come into force. President Nana Akufo-Addo has not confirmed if he will sign the bill into law.

A coalition of Christian, Muslim, and Ghanaian traditional leaders sponsored the legislation.

(Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Gareth Jones and Mark Heinrich)

