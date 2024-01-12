Ghana official creditors agree on restructuring date, key step to deal - sources

By Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Jorgelina do Rosario

ACCRA/LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Ghana's official creditors have agreed to restructure debts extended to the country up until December 2022, two sources told Reuters, with Accra closing in on a key step required to advance its restructuring.

A deal between Ghana and its official creditors would pave the way for the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to approve the disbursement of $600 million under its $3 billion bailout programme.

Discussions over the "cut-off date" - the date after which new loans signed with bilateral creditors will not be restructured - had emerged as a stumbling block for an agreement recently.

Bilateral lenders, including China and France who co-chair the Official Creditor Committee (OCC), hold around a quarter of Ghana's $20 billion external debt earmarked for restructuring.

Some creditors were said to prefer Dec. 31, 2022, as a cut-off date with Ghana having defaulted earlier that month, while others had pushed for March 24, 2020, when the Group of 20 introduced its debt service suspension initiative (DSSI) to help the world's poorest countries cope with the fallout of the COVID crisis. Ghana did not participate in the DSSI.

Ghana's finance ministry declined to comment. China's central bank, finance ministry and the Export-Import Bank of China did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

