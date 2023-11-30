Ghana minister confident of official creditor debt deal by end of next week

Adds more details and context in paragraphs 2-4

ACCRA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Thursday that he was confident the country would reach a restructuring deal with its official creditors by the end of next week.

The "cut-off date" - the date after which new loans will not be restructured - and the comparability of treatment between creditors are the major outstanding issues, Ofori-Atta told reporters, adding that any cut-off date would be fine for Ghana.

No single one of the official creditors, whose committee is co-chaired by China and France, is holding up the debt restructuring, with all concerned about their own interests, he said.

Ghana defaulted on most of its external debts in December 2022, after it was locked out of international capital markets and its debt costs spiralled out of control. It needs to reach a restructuring deal with its official creditors to secure the next $600 million payout from an International Monetary Fund loan.

(Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila Writing by Sofia Christensen and Rachel Savage Editing by Alexander Winning)

