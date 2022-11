ACCRA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ghana informed the International Monetary Fund in October of a new policy whereby gold, rather U.S. dollars, would be used to buy oil products, the Bank of Ghana governor Ernest Addison said on Monday.

(Reporting by Cooper Inveen Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by James Macharia Chege)

