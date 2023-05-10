Ghana inflation slows to 41.2% y/y in April: stats office

Adds detail in paragraphs 2-5

ACCRA, May 10 (Reuters) - Ghana's consumer inflation slowed to 41.2% annually in April from 45.0% in March, the statistics service said on Wednesday.

It was the fourth consecutive month that inflation has slowed, since reaching a more than two-decade high of 54.1% in December.

The cocoa, gold and oil-producing nation is facing its worst economic crisis in a generation and is in the process of restructuring its debt in order to secure a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

In March the central bank surprised analysts by raising its main interest rate to 29.5%, a sign the monetary policy committee did not yet see the economic situation stabilising despite slowing inflation.

Month-on-month inflation between March and April 2023 was 2.4%, government statistician Samuel Kobina Annim told reporters.

