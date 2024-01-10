Ghana inflation slowed to 23.2% y/y in December - statistics agency

ACCRA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ghana's consumer inflation slowed to 23.2% year on year in December from 26.4% in November, the statistics service said on Wednesday.

The cocoa, gold and oil-producing country is facing its worst economic crisis in a generation and is in talks with bilateral and commercial creditors to restructure its debt.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Maxwell Akalaare Adombila; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.