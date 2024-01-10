News & Insights

Ghana inflation slowed to 23.2% y/y in December - statistics agency

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

January 10, 2024 — 05:06 am EST

Written by Christian Akorlie and Maxwell Akalaare Adombila for Reuters ->

ACCRA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ghana's consumer inflation slowed to 23.2% year on year in December from 26.4% in November, the statistics service said on Wednesday.

The cocoa, gold and oil-producing country is facing its worst economic crisis in a generation and is in talks with bilateral and commercial creditors to restructure its debt.

