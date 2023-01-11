Ghana inflation rises to 54.1% y/y in December

Adds context and background

ACCRA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ghana's consumer inflation rose to 54.1% year on year in December, up from 50.3% the previous month, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

The West African nation gold, oil and cocoa producer is battling its worst economic crisis in a generation.

The local cedi dropped heavily against the dollar last year, as government spending cuts and central bank interest rate hikes failed to tame inflation.

In December, Ghana secured a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a $3 billion, three-year support package.

The government has launched a domestic debt exchange programme and on Tuesday asked to restructure its bilateral debt under the G20 common framework platform.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.