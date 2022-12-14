World Markets

Ghana inflation rises to 50.3% y/y in November - stats office

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

December 14, 2022 — 05:10 am EST

Written by Cooper Inveen for Reuters ->

Adds background

ACCRA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ghana's annual consumer inflation rose to 50.3% in November, up from 40.4% the previous month, the statistics service said on Wednesday.

The rise in inflation comes a day after Ghana secured a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion support package over a three-year period.

Ghana approached the IMF in July to ask for help after rising prices and economic hardship spurred street protests.

(Reporting by Cooper Inveen Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.