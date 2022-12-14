Ghana inflation rises to 50.3% y/y in November - stats office

Adds background

ACCRA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ghana's annual consumer inflation rose to 50.3% in November, up from 40.4% the previous month, the statistics service said on Wednesday.

The rise in inflation comes a day after Ghana secured a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion support package over a three-year period.

Ghana approached the IMF in July to ask for help after rising prices and economic hardship spurred street protests.

(Reporting by Cooper Inveen Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Alexander Winning)

