World Markets

Ghana inflation reaches new high of 40.4% in October

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

November 09, 2022 — 05:14 am EST

Written by Christian Akorlie and Cooper Inveen for Reuters ->

Adds context

ACCRA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ghana's consumer inflation reached a new 21-year high of 40.4% year on year in October, up from 37.2% in September, the statistics service said on Wednesday, after a month of rapid currency depreciation deepened an economic crisis.

Ghana's cedi GHS= had one of its worst months on record in October and has lost around half its value against the dollar in 2022. It has been Africa's worst performing currency this year, according to the World Bank.

More than a thousand demonstrators took to the streets of the capital Accra on Saturday to demand the president's resignation, as fuel and food prices continue to spiral. Small businesses closed their doors for several days last month to protest rising costs.

The central bank has hiked its main lending rate by 10 percentage points since the start of the year in attempt to hold back inflation and slow the cedi's depreciation. The next monetary policy meeting is slated for the end of this month.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Cooper Inveen; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((cooper.inveen@thomsonreuters.com; +221 78 546 9850))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter