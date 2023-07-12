News & Insights

World Markets

Ghana inflation edges up to 42.5% in annual terms in June

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

July 12, 2023 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by Christian Akorlie and Maxwell Akalaare Adombila for Reuters ->

Adds detail and context throughout

ACCRA, July 12 (Reuters) - Ghana's consumer inflation edged up again to 42.5% in annual terms in June from 42.2% in May, driven partly by higher food inflation, data from the statistics service showed on Wednesday.

The West African nation is trying to emerge from its worst economic crisis in a generation and is restructuring its debt.

Inflation accelerated slightly in May from 41.2% in April, after declining for four consecutive months from a more than two-decade high of 54.1% in December.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $3 billion support package for Ghana and said last month that its economy was showing signs of stabilisation.

Authorities asked the IMF for help in July last year after rampant inflation spurred street protests.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Maxwell Akalaare Adombila; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.