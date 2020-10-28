World Markets
Ghana government in talks to takeover AirtelTigo shares

ACCRA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Ghana and telecoms operators Airtel and Tigo are in advanced stages of discussions for the transfer of AirtelTigo shares to the government of Ghana, the company said in a statement.

Airtel said on Tuesday that it planned to exit the Ghanaian telecoms market.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie Writing by Bate Felix)

((bate.felix@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 55 70 Twitter: @BateFelix;))

