Ghana government in talks to takeover AirtelTigo shares

ACCRA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Ghana and telecoms operators Airtel and Tigo are in advanced stages of discussions for the transfer of AirtelTigo shares to the government of Ghana, the company said in a statement.

Airtel said on Tuesday that it planned to exit the Ghanaian telecoms market.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie Writing by Bate Felix)

