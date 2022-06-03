World Markets

Ghana gold production fell 29.9% in 2021 - president of mines chamber

Contributor
Christian Akorlie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Ghana's gold production fell 29.9% to 2.818 million ounces in 2021 from the previous year, reaching its lowest level since 2008, Joshua Mortoti, President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines said on Friday. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by James Macharia Chege) ((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;)) nD7N2RG02D

ACCRA, June 3 (Reuters) - Ghana's gold production fell 29.9% to 2.818 million ounces in 2021 from the previous year, reaching its lowest level since 2008, Joshua Mortoti, President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines said on Friday.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

First Look With Surveillance: China Data, Ukraine Aid

May 20, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular