Ghana gold production fell 29.9% in 2021 - president of mines chamber

ACCRA, June 3 (Reuters) - Ghana's gold production fell 29.9% to 2.818 million ounces in 2021 from the previous year, reaching its lowest level since 2008, Joshua Mortoti, President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines said on Friday.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.