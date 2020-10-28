World Markets

Ghana finance ministry raises 2020 GDP growth forecast to 1.9%

Christian Akorlie Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

Ghana's Finance Ministry has revised up its 2020 economic growth forecast to 1.9% from 0.9% and expects gross domestic product to rise by 5.7% in 2021, the ministry said on Wednesday.

