Ghana finance minister: we want to fast-track debt restructuring talks

ACCRA, March 26 (Reuters) - Ghana's Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam said on Tuesday that the government wanted to fast-track debt restructuring negotiations.

The West African country is currently in talks with overseas investors to restructure about $13 billion in bonds.

Ghana defaulted on most of its $30 billion external debt in December 2022, after debt costs and inflation spiralled upwards.

