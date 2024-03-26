News & Insights

Ghana finance minister: we want to fast-track debt restructuring talks

March 26, 2024 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie for Reuters ->

ACCRA, March 26 (Reuters) - Ghana's Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam said on Tuesday that the government wanted to fast-track debt restructuring negotiations.

The West African country is currently in talks with overseas investors to restructure about $13 billion in bonds.

Ghana defaulted on most of its $30 billion external debt in December 2022, after debt costs and inflation spiralled upwards.

