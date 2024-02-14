News & Insights

Ghana finance minister Ofori-Atta relieved of duties - statement

February 14, 2024 — 05:18 am EST

Written by Christian Akorlie and Maxwell Akalaare Adombila for Reuters ->

ACCRA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been relieved of his duties by the president and will be replaced by Mohammed Amin Adam as part of a cabinet reshuffle, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Amin Adam is currently the minister of state at the finance ministry. He previously served as the deputy energy minister responsible for the petroleum sector.

Under Ofori-Atta, Ghana has been restructuring its debts as it tries to emerge from its worst economic crisis in a generation.

