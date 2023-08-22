Ghana extends deadline for two domestic bond swaps

ACCRA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ghana's finance ministry has extended the deadline for two domestic debt swaps for bonds worth about $3.6 billion, it said late on Monday.

The exchanges are part of efforts by the West African country to restructure its domestic and external debt - a condition set by the International Monetary Fund for a $3 billion support programme.

The finance ministry has extended the deadline for an exchange of $809.9 million of domestic U.S. dollar bonds for a package of new bonds to Aug. 25 from Aug. 18.

An offer to pension funds holding around 31 billion Ghanaian cedis ($2.8 billion) of domestic debt to swap their holdings for new bonds has also been extended to Aug. 25.

Separately, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said instructions had gone out for the settlement of the first coupon payment due on Tuesday on its restructured domestic bonds.

"New bonds now stand as the dominating instruments in our domestic bond market, laying the basis for rapid recovery. We remain committed to the success of the new bonds & again thank all those who participated in the (exchange)," he said in a post on social media.

($1 = 11.0 Ghanaian cedis)

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning and Angus MacSwan)

