Ghana Eurobonds fall after report government poised to request debt relief

Credit: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

January 05, 2023 — 04:04 am EST

Written by Rachel Savage for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ghana's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds fell on Thursday after Reuters reported exclusively the government was poised to request debt relief via the G20 Common Framework process, which has been criticised for its glacial pace.

The west Africa nation's Eurobonds fell as much as 1 cent in the dollar after Reuters' Wednesday report, with the 2035 maturity down the most - by 1.013 cents to 36.217 cents at 0900 GMT XS2115141751=TE.

