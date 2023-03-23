Ghana Eurobond holders may see 35% net present value loss -JPMorgan

Adds further JPMorgan note details, context

JOHANNESBURG, March 23 (Reuters) - Ghana's international sovereign bond holders could take a 35% net present value loss, JPMorgan analysts said on Thursday,after the country finished a domestic debt restructuring last month in a bid to overcome a deep economic crisis.

Ghana defaulted on most of its $29 billion external debt last year and still needs to secure a commitment to restructuring from bilateral creditors to seal a $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout loan.

Holders of Ghana's roughly $13 billion in Eurobonds could expect "recovery values" - the percentage they recoupof their investment- of the "low to mid 40s" and "exit yields" of 12%-14%, JPMorgan analysts said in a note to clients.

The analysts added that the bonds are currently trading at lower prices with exit yields of around 16-18%, but that a drawn-out restructuring process could see the prices at low levels for longer.

