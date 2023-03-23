World Markets
JPM

Ghana Eurobond holders may see 35% net present value loss -JPMorgan

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

March 23, 2023 — 04:26 am EDT

Written by Rachel Savage for Reuters ->

Adds further JPMorgan note details, context

JOHANNESBURG, March 23 (Reuters) - Ghana's international sovereign bond holders could take a 35% net present value loss, JPMorgan analysts said on Thursday,after the country finished a domestic debt restructuring last month in a bid to overcome a deep economic crisis.

Ghana defaulted on most of its $29 billion external debt last year and still needs to secure a commitment to restructuring from bilateral creditors to seal a $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout loan.

Holders of Ghana's roughly $13 billion in Eurobonds could expect "recovery values" - the percentage they recoupof their investment- of the "low to mid 40s" and "exit yields" of 12%-14%, JPMorgan analysts said in a note to clients.

The analysts added that the bonds are currently trading at lower prices with exit yields of around 16-18%, but that a drawn-out restructuring process could see the prices at low levels for longer.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage; Editing by Hugh Lawson and James Macharia Chege)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.