Ghana Eurobond holders face 30% principal haircut - Morgan Stanley

By Rachel Savage

JOHANNESBURG, May 22 (Reuters) - Holders of Ghana's international bonds face a principal write down of 30% and a cut to coupons of 20% in the upcoming debt restructuring, Morgan Stanley said on Monday, raising its overall forecast of what investors will be able to recover.

The reductions will be needed to bring Ghana's debt down from 89% of GDP at the end of 2022 to 55% by 2028, as per the target in the International Monetary Fund's Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) released last week, Morgan Stanley analyst Neville Mandimika wrote in a note to clients.

Ghana defaulted on most external debt late last year after its already fragile finances were pushed over the edge by the twin shocks of COVID-19 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The cocoa, oil and gold producer is aiming for $10.5 billion of debt service relief for 2023-2026 as it restructures two-thirds of its $30 billion external debts, the IMF said, after its board approved a $3 billion, three-year rescue loan.

Based on the IMF DSA, Mandimika raised his forecast for the $13 billion of bonds' average recovery value to $51 from a previous $46 forecast in February, with a 13% "exit yield" - the interest rate at which the new securities will trade on the day of the debt exchange.

"We remove our assumption of a three-year maturity extension as this is no longer necessary to meet the assumed payment profile," he said, adding that bondholders could be permitted $4 billion of payments from 2023 to 2026 by the IMF framework.

Most of Ghana's international dollar bonds are currently trading at deeply distressed levels of 36 to 40 cents on the dollar, about 2-3 cents lower than the middle of last week. XS1968714540=TEUS37443GAJ04=TE

JPMorgan analysts said last week that current prices indicate a 14% exit yield, but a swift restructuring could change that to 12%.

The IMF DSA "translates to a 40-50% haircut on external debt," Goldman Sachs economist Bojosi Morule said in emailed comments on Thursday.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage; Editing by Karin Strohecker and Lisa Shumaker)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

