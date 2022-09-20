World Markets

Ghana economy up 4.8% in second quarter, stats office says

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

ACCRA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ghana's economy expanded 4.8% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, data from the country's statistics service showed on Tuesday.

"The sharp decline we recorded in the last quarter has been marginally reversed," government statistician Samuel Kobina Annim said during a press conference. He said growth in fishing, manufacturing and education services were the largest contributors to the change.

The gold- and cocoa-producing nation in July said it would seek IMF support as its balance-of-payments position deteriorated.

The government has blamed its woes on a combination of forces, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, as well as U.S. and Chinese economic slumps.

