Ghana economy expected to grow 5.8% in 2022, says finance minister

By Christian Akorlie

ACCRA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ghana's economy is expected to grow 5.8% in 2022, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said at the 2022 budget presentation on Wednesday, representing a near return to pre-pandemic performance after two difficult years.

Inflation is seen returning to its targeted band of 8% plus or minus 2 percentage points, he said. Inflation rose to 11% in October from 10.6% in the previous month.

Economic growth in Ghana, one of West Africa's largest economies that runs on exports of oil, cocoa and gold, shrunk to 0.4% in 2020 as COVID-19 hit. It is expected to rebound to 5% this year.

Ofori-Atta said that notwithstanding Ghana's elevated deficit and public debt levels due to measures put in place to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, its macro-fiscal indicators were much better than in previous years.

The fiscal deficit is seen at 7.4% in 2022, down from 11.7% this year, while provisional nominal debt stock was the equivalent of 77.5% of gross domestic product by the end of September 2021.

Spending of 137.5 billion cedis ($22.8 billion) is expected, up 23.2% from 2021's projected outturn, mainly due to increased capital expenditures, interest payments, and a new wage bill.

"Domestic revenue mobilisation is the key to making the vision of Ghana beyond aid a reality," Ofori-Atta said, adding that sacrifices would be needed to generate more revenue.

The budget will be financed partly by a plan to raise $750 million in international funds for budget support.

Ofori-Atta said the government will introduce a 1.75% levy on all electronic transactions including mobile money payments "in order to widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector", to the sound of protests from parliamentarians.

They cheered, however, when he announced that road tolls would be suspended throughout the country, and toll operators reassigned.

Ofori-Atta said it was time for Ghana to build on the foundations laid prior to the pandemic.

"This budget calls upon the wealthy and the middle class to do their part through property tax, through streamlined exemption bill, through the removal of benchmark values on selected imported goods, and through targeted digital tax," Ofori-Atta said.

($1 = 6.0200 Ghanaian cedi)

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Cooper Inveen, writing by Bate Felix, editing by Edward McAllister and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((bate.felix@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 55 70 Twitter: @BateFelix;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.