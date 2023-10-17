News & Insights

Ghana dollar bonds tumble after government debt overhaul scenarios

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

October 17, 2023 — 03:35 am EDT

Written by Karin Strohecker for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ghana's sovereign dollar bonds dropped nearly 3 cents in the dollar on Tuesday, following the government's presentation of debt rework scenarios to investors that included a haircut of between 30-40% on the principal.

Longer-dated bonds sustained the biggest losses, with the 2061 down as much as 2.9 cents in the dollar to 38.9 cents, its lowest level since mid-July, Tradeweb data showed. XS2115147287=TE

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

