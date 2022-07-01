World Markets

Ghana dollar bonds jump nearly 3 cents on prospect for IMF programme

Karin Strohecker Reuters
Dollar-denominated bonds issued by Ghana's government rallied after the country's President Nana Akufo-Addo authorised formal talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Many bonds soared more than 2 cents in the dollar with the 2061 issue bid at just under 50 cents, Tradeweb data showed. XS2115147287=TE

The West African country's government has until now refused to seek IMF support to redress an economy crippled by rampant inflation, a depreciating currency and debt.

