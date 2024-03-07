News & Insights

Ghana Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah has died, finance ministry says

March 07, 2024 — 10:01 am EST

ACCRA, March 7 (Reuters) - Ghana's Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah has died, the finance ministry's spokesperson said on Thursday.

There was no additional information on the circumstances of 45-year-old's death.

Kumah, a lawyer by training and a father of six, assumed office as deputy finance minister in 2021.

