Ghana Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah has died, finance ministry says

ACCRA, March 7 (Reuters) - Ghana's Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah has died, the finance ministry's spokesperson said on Thursday.

There was no additional information on the circumstances of 45-year-old's death.

Kumah, a lawyer by training and a father of six, assumed office as deputy finance minister in 2021.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Bate Felix)

