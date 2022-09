DAKAR, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ghana has declared the end of a Marburg virus disease outbreak confirmed in July, the presidency tweeted on Monday.

(Reporting by Sofia Christensen Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.