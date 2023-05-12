News & Insights

World Markets

Ghana creditors committed to negotiate debt relief: Paris Club

Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

May 12, 2023 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by Christian Akorlie and Rachel Savage for Reuters ->

Adds context

ACCRA, May 12 (Reuters) - Ghana's official creditors have formed a committee co-chaired by China and France and are committed to negotiating a debt restructuring, the Paris Club said in a statement on Friday.

The creditors' statement paves the way for the International Monetary Fund to approve a $3 billion lending programme.

The West African nation is struggling through its worst economic crisis in a generation, defaulting on most of its external debt in December and completing a domestic debt exchange in February.

It secured a staff-level agreement with the IMF for the $3 billion support package in December, but the IMF executive board is yet to formally approve it.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Rachel Savage; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.