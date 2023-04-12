Ghana consumer inflation slows to 45.0% y/y in March

Adds context

ACCRA, April 12 (Reuters) - Ghana's consumer inflation slowed to 45.0% in annual terms in March from 52.8% in February, the statistics service said on Wednesday.

It was the third consecutive month that inflation has slowed, since reaching a more than two-decade high of 54.1% in December.

Ghana is facing its worst economic crisis in a generation and is in the process of restructuring its debt in order to secure a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

The central bank last month surprised analysts by raising its main interest rate to 29.5%, a sign the monetary policy committee did not yet see the country's economic situation stabilising despite slowing inflation.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)

