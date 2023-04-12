World Markets

Ghana consumer inflation slows to 45.0% y/y in March

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

April 12, 2023 — 06:16 am EDT

Written by Christian Akorlie for Reuters ->

Adds context

ACCRA, April 12 (Reuters) - Ghana's consumer inflation slowed to 45.0% in annual terms in March from 52.8% in February, the statistics service said on Wednesday.

It was the third consecutive month that inflation has slowed, since reaching a more than two-decade high of 54.1% in December.

Ghana is facing its worst economic crisis in a generation and is in the process of restructuring its debt in order to secure a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

The central bank last month surprised analysts by raising its main interest rate to 29.5%, a sign the monetary policy committee did not yet see the country's economic situation stabilising despite slowing inflation.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.