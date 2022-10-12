Ghana consumer inflation rises to 37.2% in September

Adds details

ACCRA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Consumer inflation in Ghana climbed to 37.2% annually in September from 33.9% in August, the statistics service said on Wednesday.

The central bank has hiked its lending rate by 10 percentage points since the start of the year in an attempt to hold back inflation and slow the cedi currency's rapid depreciation.

The cedi has been Africa's worst performing currency since the beginning of the year, the World Bank said last week.

Net foreign reserves dwindled to around $2.7 billion in September from $6.1 billion in January, and the balance-of-payments deficit was just shy of $2.5 billion in the first half of the year.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Cooper Inveen; Editing by Toby Chopra and James Macharia Chege)

