World Markets

Ghana consumer inflation rises to 37.2% in September

Contributors
Christian Akorlie Reuters
Cooper Inveen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Consumer inflation in Ghana climbed to 37.2% annually in September from 33.9% in August, the statistics service said on Wednesday.

Adds details

ACCRA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Consumer inflation in Ghana climbed to 37.2% annually in September from 33.9% in August, the statistics service said on Wednesday.

The central bank has hiked its lending rate by 10 percentage points since the start of the year in an attempt to hold back inflation and slow the cedi currency's rapid depreciation.

The cedi has been Africa's worst performing currency since the beginning of the year, the World Bank said last week.

Net foreign reserves dwindled to around $2.7 billion in September from $6.1 billion in January, and the balance-of-payments deficit was just shy of $2.5 billion in the first half of the year.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Cooper Inveen; Editing by Toby Chopra and James Macharia Chege)

((cooper.inveen@thomsonreuters.com; +221 78 546 9850;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular