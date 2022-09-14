World Markets

Ghana consumer inflation rises to 33.9% in August, statistics service says

ACCRA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Consumer inflation in Ghana climbed to 33.9% annually in August from 31.7% in June, the statistics service said on Wednesday, hitting its highest peak since August 2001 just weeks after the largest lending rate hike in the country's history.

