Ghana consumer inflation rises to 33.9% in August, statistics service says

ACCRA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Consumer inflation in Ghana climbed to 33.9% annually in August from 31.7% in June, the statistics service said on Wednesday, hitting its highest peak since August 2001 just weeks after the largest lending rate hike in the country's history.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Cooper Inveen)

((cooper.inveen@thomsonreuters.com; +221 78 546 9850;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.