Ghana consumer inflation climbs to 29.8% in June

Consumer inflation in Ghana accelerated to 29.8% annually in June from 27.6% in May, official data showed on Wednesday, shattering another record while the West African nation talks to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support.

Inflation last hit 29% in January 2004.

Hundreds took to the streets of Ghana's capital Accra last month to protest over high inflation, weak growth and a deteriorating local currency. Days later, four of Ghana's largest teachers unions said they would strike if their wages weren't increased in tandem with rising prices.

The government has blamed its woes on a combination of recent external forces, including COVID-19, the Ukraine crisis, and American and Chinese economic downturns.

