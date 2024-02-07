Ghana cocoa arrivals down 35% y/y as of Jan. 31, says COCOBOD

By Ange Aboa and Maxwell Akalaare Adombila

ABIDJAN/ACCRA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ghana's graded and sealed cocoa arrivals reached 341,000 metric tons by Jan. 31 since the start of this season's harvest on Sept. 1, down 35% from 521,000 tons in the same period last season, figures from marketing board COCOBOD showed on Wednesday.

Graded and sealed is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped.

The intensity of the seasonal dry Harmattan wind is one of the main factors behind the lower output.

"We admit that there are some production challenges this year, arising from extensive Harmattan and smuggling," says Fiifi Boafo, COCOBOD's Head of Public Affairs.

