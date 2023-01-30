World Markets

Ghana central bank raises prime rate by 100 basis points

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

January 30, 2023 — 06:55 am EST

Written by Cooper Inveen and Christian Akorlie for Reuters ->

ACCRA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank on Monday raised its prime interest rate GHCBIR=ECI by 100 basis points to 28%.

The country is facing an economic crisis that saw consumer inflation rise to 54.1% last month. The cedi currency has depreciated around 50% against the dollar in the past year, and interest payments on government debt have swelled to between 70% and 100% of GDP.

Ghana secured a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a $3 billion support programme late last year but must restructure its debts to get executive board approval.

