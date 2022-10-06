Ghana central bank raises lending rate to 24.5% to tame inflation
ACCRA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank raised its main lending rate GHCBIR=ECI by a further 250 basis points on Thursday, taking it to 24.5%, saying inflation remained elevated and risks were on the upside.
"The (monetary policy) committee remains committed to re-anchoring inflation expectations and returning to a disinflation path," the central bank's governor told a news conference.
The rate hike follows a 300 basis point increase at an emergency meeting in August to address the West African economy's rapid deterioration.
Ghana has approached the International Monetary Fund for a support package, and the finance minister has said that negotiations with the IMF will be fast-tracked.
(Reporting by Cooper Inveen, Christian Akorlie, Sofia Christensen and Bate Felix Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia Chege)
