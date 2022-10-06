Ghana central bank raises lending rate to 24.5% to tame inflation

Adds quote

ACCRA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank raised its main lending rate GHCBIR=ECI by a further 250 basis points on Thursday, taking it to 24.5%, saying inflation remained elevated and risks were on the upside.

"The (monetary policy) committee remains committed to re-anchoring inflation expectations and returning to a disinflation path," the central bank's governor told a news conference.

The rate hike follows a 300 basis point increase at an emergency meeting in August to address the West African economy's rapid deterioration.

Ghana has approached the International Monetary Fund for a support package, and the finance minister has said that negotiations with the IMF will be fast-tracked.

(Reporting by Cooper Inveen, Christian Akorlie, Sofia Christensen and Bate Felix Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.