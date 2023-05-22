News & Insights

World Markets

Ghana central bank keeps lending rate at 29.5%

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

May 22, 2023 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila for Reuters ->

Adds context

ACCRA, May 22 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank kept its main interest rate GHCBIR=ECI unchanged at 29.5%, Governor Ernest Addison said on Monday.

The cocoa, gold and oil-producing West African nation is grappling with its worst economic crisis in a generation.

The International Monetary Fund's executive board last week approved a $3 billion three-year support programme, allowing for an immediate disbursement of about $600 million and a potential path out of the crisis.

(Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.