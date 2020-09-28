World Markets

Ghana Central Bank holds rates, eyes recovery from pandemic slump

Contributor
Christian Akorlie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Ghana's central bank has kept its interest rate unchanged at 14.5% as it eyes recovery from a pandemic-induced economic slump, its governor Ernest Addison said on Monday.

Adds details, background

ACCRA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank has kept its interest rate unchanged at 14.5% as it eyes recovery from a pandemic-induced economic slump, its governor Ernest Addison said on Monday.

Ghana has had one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s fastest-growing economies in the past few years, but a slowdown because of the new coronavirus is expected to cap growth at between 2-2.5% this year, down from 6.5% in 2019.

Addison said there were nevertheless signs that things are picking up and that inflation should return to the bank's medium-term target of around 8% by the second quarter of 2021.

"Leading indicators of economic activity point to recovery," he told a news conference.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((bate.felix@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 55 70 Twitter: @BateFelix;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular