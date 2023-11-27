News & Insights

World Markets

Ghana central bank holds main rate as inflation slows

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

November 27, 2023 — 06:47 am EST

Written by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie for Reuters ->

Adds context in paragraphs 1-3

ACCRA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank on Monday held its main interest rate GHCBIR=ECI at 30.0% after annual inflation slowed for the third month in a row in October.

The West African cocoa, gold and oil producer is in talks with bilateral and commercial creditors to restructure its debts amid its worst economic crisis in a generation.

Ghana's inflation GHCPIY=ECI slowed to 35.2% on a year-on-year basis last month, from 38.1% in September and 40.1% in August. The Bank of Ghana targets inflation of 8% with a margin of error of 2 percentage points either side of that.

(Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.